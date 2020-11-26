Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts Becomes Mads Mikkelsen

Johnny Depp announced that he was leaving the role of Grindelwald in the 3rd sequel to Fantastic Beasts at Warner Bros.’s request after the domestic violence case filed by his ex-wife was concluded against him. Since then, different actors have been assigned to the role, and Mads Mikkelsen was the most prominent candidate among the fan-nominated candidates. Finally, Gellert Grindelwald became Mads Mikkelsen with a statement from the producer firm Warner Bros.

Rumors Confirmed, Grindelwald Becomes Mads Mikkelsen

With the official announcement made yesterday, it became clear that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp. A week ago, Mikkelsen, known for Doctor Strange and Hannibal, shared with his fans that he was waiting for a phone call for his role to be finalized.

Several scenes of the movie, which is currently being shot, were shot with Depp. However, with the statement from Warner Bros., we learned that these scenes would not be shot and used in the movie. In addition, the fact that Depp was paid full as if he was in a whole movie due to his agreement also made his fans very happy after the injustice he experienced.

Grindelwald Could Be Colin Farrell

With the announcement of Johnny Depp’s departure, there were rumors, especially in the fan community on the SnitchSeeker forum, that Depp could be replaced by Colin Farrell, who appeared in the first movie. In the first movie, Farrell portrayed a magic ministry Auror in which Grindelwald disguised himself drinking a very succinct potion. So, he was essentially in the role of Grindelwald in disguise until the end of the first movie. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans turn directly to him.

But Farrell was unfortunately not suitable for the role as he portrayed Penguin in The Batman, which is currently in production. While shuttling between the sets of two large films was difficult even under normal conditions, this situation became impossible when the Covid-19 measures were in question.

Change.org Campaign Launched For Amber Heard After Depp Quit Her Role

After losing the lawsuit filed by his ex-wife Amber Heard, fans who thought Depp was right launched petitions on change.org, demanding that Amber Heard be fired from her role in Aquaman 2 and that her deal with cosmetics brand L’Oreal, with which she had a contract, be terminated. At the time of publication of this article, 1,511,066 signatures for the first campaign and 71,258 signatures for the second campaign have been collected. Serious disagreements between the couple are likely to continue to pitting fans on both sides.



