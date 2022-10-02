Grimes couldn’t afford a house without the help of Elon Musk

She needs the help of an ex. In May 2018, it became known that the singer is in a relationship with Elon Musk (51). They also have two children: X Æ A-Ⅻ Mask and Exa Dark Siderel. However, the separation followed in September three years later. However, the automotive and aerospace entrepreneur seems to still care about his ex and kids—at least financially.

Grimes, 34, took to Twitter on Monday to urge her followers to join her in a petition against rising house prices in Texas. But despite her good intentions, some fans criticized her for submitting a petition that, according to her followers, does not concern her. Soon the mother of two children replied: “I can’t afford to buy a house suitable for my children in Austin without the help of their father, which is crazy, because I am a very successful artist,” she honestly admitted. .

But it’s not just Grimes who seems to be financially supported by the father of her children. The billionaire entrepreneur recently revealed that he and his brother Kimbal have been providing financial support to their father Errol since he “ran out of money” several decades ago. Obviously, Elon can afford it.