Griezmann could give way to Neymar at FC Barcelona!

According to Sport information, Neymar could return to FC Barcelona. Griezmann to be included in deal with PSG.

Well if, in the end, everything was back to normal at Barça? If Neymar came back and if the hatchet was buried? This is the question many football fans are asking themselves that could come to fruition. But several factors would come into play. Notably the Griezmann agreement.

Because yes, if the PSG striker wants to return to Catalonia, he will have to convince Grizou or Dembélé. As the 10 Sport notes, both have high market value and could help make the deal.

Indeed, Neymar is expensive at the moment and Barcelona couldn’t afford him without making some effort. Let’s remember that the club are going through a rather difficult period financially speaking and therefore are not able to shell out millions for a player.

But if an exchange were to take place, the cards would be reshuffled. It remains to be seen whether the French would be willing to leave and go to PSG next year.

This is another story. But does Neymar also agree to return to Barça? So that he would be in the midst of negotiations to extend his contract? Yes, according to Sport!

DIRECTION LE BARÇA FOR NEYMAR? REVERSE WAY FOR GRIEZMANN?

Well, this is arguably the most important information. While everyone thought the Brazilian star would be back in Paris for several years, nothing would be certain just yet. The media making it known:

“Neymar rejected the idea of ​​extending his tenure at PSG. And has already given his agreement to some candidates for the presidency of Barça to make his return. It remains to be seen who will be the new president of the club.

This could change everything and offer us a transfer window worthy of the greatest Hollywood films. With twists and turns every day and keeping us going all summer long. Because yes, if this transaction were to take place, we would probably have to wait until next summer.

Neymar may not want to leave his club in the middle of the year. Knowing that this would deprive him of the Champions League for the second part of the season.



