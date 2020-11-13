Griezmann and Messi: a complicated relationship?

Are the two FC Barcelona players Antoine Griezmann and Messi in conflict? We give you more details about their relationship.

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi would they have a complicated relationship?

In a documentary aired Wednesday on M6, the uncle of the young Frenchman made some comments about Lionel Messi. And you might as well say that Antoine Griezmann’s uncle does not carry it in his heart.

Moreover, the entourage of the Blues striker considers Messi primarily responsible for the difficulties of the French. But they are not the only ones who criticize the Argentinian.

Indeed, he is sometimes even described as a despot who would rule “a regime of terror. “Comments that of course did not fail to make Barcelona react.

Besides, we are sure that Griezmann will be entitled to a few remarks upon his return. The young player was in France this week for a friendly match with Finland.



