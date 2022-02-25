GRID Legends: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

GRID Legends: We tell you where to buy, what editions and price GRID Legends has at its market launch this February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. GRID Legends starts engines on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The new work of Codemasters takes us to take the streets of urban circuits around the world. The installment stands out for the commitment to real performances in its story mode. The action returns in all its individual and multiplayer modes.

What price and editions does GRID Legends have?

GRID Legends goes on sale this February 25 at a recommended price of 69.95 euros in both physical and digital formats. Along with the standard edition, the deluxe edition is on sale, exclusive to digital distributors on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Steam and Origin). In addition to GRID Legends in both versions of the past and present generation:

4 huge packs after launch

mechanic’s pass

Exclusive challenges

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Audi R8 1:1

Flags, designs and logos