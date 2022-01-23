GRID Legends: Minimum And Recommended Requirements To Play On PC

GRID Legends: The new installment of the franchise arrives on PC and consoles in just over a month. Know the necessary requirements to enjoy the game on your computer. GRID Legends is the new installment of the popular Codemaster driving saga and its premiere will take place next February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Thanks to the game page on Steam, you can already we know the minimum and recommended requirements that we need to enjoy the game on PC. As you can see below, it is not necessary to have a particularly powerful team to be able to play the title.

GRID Legends – Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 460

DirectX: Version 12 (DirectX 12)

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

GRID Legends – Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 – 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12 (DirectX 12)

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

More than 100 cars and more than 130 different routes

The new installment of the saga promises to offer intense races through more than 130 routes, belonging to asphalt and dirt circuits located in places like Moscow, Paris, San Francisco and London, among others. To do this, we will have more than a hundred cars available and a demanding artificial intelligence, as its creators explained when ensuring that if we destroy the bodywork of a rival, it is very likely that it will try to hunt us down immediately.

GRID Legends will go on sale next February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.