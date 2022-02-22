GRID Legends: Free Trial Now Available with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

GRID Legends: EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now access the free trial of GRID Legends. You will have 10 hours of access to the final version.

GRID Legends launches its free trial for all EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. You will have full access to the game for 10 cumulative hours, that is, of real game time. Once it’s over, all your progress will be stored in your profile in case you want to jump in and buy it.

Remember that the title will go on sale next February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

GRID Legends: survive on the asphalt

At FreeGameTips we recently put on our helmet to play the first online races. Its multiplayer offer goes beyond the classic competition. Modes such as elimination and drift return, while the double category maintains another edition.

“These initial races on the asphalt of GRID Legends give us a good feeling at the controls”, we said in the conclusions of the trailer. “Multiplayer looks fun, though we’d like to see more of what progress looks like. The team has created a system so that at any time you want to run you can do it. If there are AI drivers in a race, finding a start will immediately take control of them.” You can read the full text at this link.

In case you prefer to play it on PC version, GRID Legends has already shared its minimum and recommended requirements. Unlike Elden Ring, the Codemasters title starts with a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. By clicking here you can consult them.

GRID Legends marks Codemasters’ second work since joining the Electronic Arts label. We must go back to July 2021 to see the first, F1 2021, which continued “the excellent playable line” of the latest installments. Braking Point, its story mode, was the protagonist of an essential title for the fan of four wheels.