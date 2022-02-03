Grid Legends: Expectations Being Met

Grid Legends: Remember last year, when Electronic Arts decided to open its wallet and buy Codemasters? A chill down the spine arose among racing fans, as the company owns major franchises of the genre, such as F1, Dirt, Project CARS and, especially, Grid.

The Grid series gained space in the gaming world as soon as it appeared, in 2019. This was because the title brought excellent gameplay, which greatly pleased fans of the arcade and simulation genres.

With the arrival of 2022, the expectation for the new game in the franchise has arisen, as it would be the first since the purchase of EA. Voxel received a preview version (which only allows us to play through a certain part of the campaign) of Grid Legends to share with you.

If so, write it down on your calendar. The game arrives on February 25, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Calling attention

The first impression is the last one, isn’t it? Well, it’s practically impossible not to notice the beauty of the game. The company took great care in the colors and especially in the graphics. At times, you even confuse the virtual world with the real one.

In this PC version I had the opportunity to play the story mode, which puts you ahead of other pilots in different modalities and challenges. Street racing, on racetracks, in rain, night and snow.

Every detail was placed with great care, leaving the scenery very rich. Even spectators have their differences. We have the presence of many details, such as shredded paper rain at the end of the races, leaving the immersion very close to reality.

The only thing I didn’t like was the knocks and grazes on the wall. Every time you hit your rival, part of the car breaks and flies through the air. The problem is that the effect is very reminiscent of the shredded paper rain mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Already, in the grated wall, it is possible to see the spark leaving through the air, but the brightness and the color clash a little of the beautiful universe found in the game. Regardless, I’m pretty sure this is the most beautiful racing game I’ve ever played. And remember that we recently had the release of the wonderful Forza Horizon.