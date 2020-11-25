Grey’s Anatomy: will season 17 be shorter than season 16?

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy began recently in the United States. The new season might have fewer episodes than expected.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy began in the US and fans got to see the first three episodes. Nevertheless, this season could be very short. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Grey’s Anatomy fans were finally able to reunite with Meredith and the other Doctors in Season 17. This season has fallen behind due to Covid-19, but highlights some very good topics and will appeal to fans.

The audience has already seen the first three episodes of season 17. Thus, the production has chosen to tackle a very topical subject since the doctors had to fight against the Covid. Seattle was hit by the virus and Meredith had to work hand in hand with the fire department.

The Gray Sloan has seen many patients, and doctors bent over backwards to treat them. Nevertheless, Meredith eventually fell ill and was affected by the virus. Thus, Zola’s mother is at its worst and ends up in a comatose state.

Thus, fans were able to delve into the doctor’s mind in the first episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. The public will have other nice surprises, but the season could especially be shorter than expected.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: A MUCH SHORTER SEASON!

In the first episodes of Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, fans were surprised to see Derek again. Patrick Dempsey performed for one episode with Ellen Pompeo. This return marked the spirits and the public was treated to very beautiful scenes.

It is not over yet. Indeed, in addition to Derek, another character from Meredith’s past will be arriving in Episode 4. So fans can’t wait to see the episode and we hope Lexie or George will make a comeback.

However, despite these nice surprises, fans are likely to be disappointed. According to TV Line, the production is only planning to make … 16 episodes for season 17! This means that the new season will be the second smallest season in the history of the medical series.

Fans may be very disappointed, as they have high expectations of Grey’s Anatomy. And for good reason, last season had to end earlier than expected because of the virus. Then, Ellen Pompeo hinted recently that season 17 could be her last … So bad news!



