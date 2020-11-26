Grey’s Anatomy: Will it be the last of season 17?

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 17 the last? Rumor has it in Hollywood … Grey’s Anatomy is without a doubt one of the longest series in the history of the series in the United States. So, will season 17 be the last?

Rumors have been swelling for the past few weeks on social media. As the days go by, Internet users are asking questions.

A few days ago, Debbie Allen, who plays Dr. Catherine Fox, hinted that season 17 would indeed be the last. She made statements on SiriusXM radio.

Asked about the sustainability of the series, the latter revealed: “The series is really good. It is actually better this year than it has ever been. It was supposed to be our last year. But … I’m not so sure anymore. ” Confidences that made Internet users jump.

“I think we can still go on,” she concluded. So, is the Grey’s Anatomy series likely to end at the end of Season 17?

IS GRAY’S ANATOMY SEASON 17 THE LAST?

Some fans are convinced that Gray’s Anatomy Season 17 is the last. In fact, according to information from Allociné, Ellen Pompeo’s contract comes to an end at the end of this season.

For the moment, the young woman has not made any statement on the matter. Krista Vernoff, who is none other than the showrunner of the series, is expected to make a reveal late in Season 17.

A few days ago, Ellen Pompeo, who is none other than the interpreter of Meredith Gray, allegedly spoiled the return of Izzie Stevens. And it was on Twitter that the rumor caught on.

Indeed, the actress, very active on Twitter, shared a gif of Meredith and Izzie. It didn’t take more for fans of the show to think of the pretty blonde making a comeback on the show, like Doctor Mamour.



