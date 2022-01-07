Grey’s Anatomy: Why They Suspended Production On Series 18 Season

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, premiered its 18th season at the end of last October on the ABC network, and is scheduled to return to fan screens in late February with a new episode to continue bringing the best of their stories to loyal viewers.

Production on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 has not been completed. The crew and cast were scheduled to return to the film set this week, but TVLine reports that both the medical drama and its spin-off Station 19 and the police series The Rookie, all on ABC, have suspended filming on their current installments.

Recall that last year, the production of season 18 was interrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic that is causing havoc in the world. Then, when they resumed work on set, the imposed restrictions and preventive measures led to further delays in filming. However, the episodes reached the screens in time.

As many Grey’s Anatomy fans know, the ABC series is set in Seattle, but the shooting actually takes place in Los Angeles. Now, due to the new wave of the Omicron virus that is growing in the city, again the filming was interrupted in order to avoid any risk of contagion between the members of the team and the cast.

According to the report, the three shows are scheduled to return to production next week, however, it is unknown so far if the filming delays will be extended, something that is possible. Like the ABC series, many other television shows closed their respective sets as a domino effect, which would mean that their seasons could be shortened if the suspension of work continues for longer.

Recall that all three shows had fewer episodes last season in response to delays caused by the pandemic in 2020. The tricky part of any delay is that it could take any of these dramas off the air for a long period of time. This could prove detrimental to Grey’s Anatomy, which has faced rumors that it will end this season.