Grey’s Anatomy: Why did Lexie have to die on the show?

Grey’s Anatomy fans remember Lexie well. The public misses Meredith’s sister very much and her death marked the spirits.

Grey’s Anatomy returned with Season 17. It has been several years since Lexie died on the show and fans still miss her dearly. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

This week, Gray’s Anatomy fans got to see the Doctors again in Season 17. Plus, they got a nice surprise with the brief return of Patrick Dempsey. The actor reprized his role of Derek, Meredith’s great sweetheart.

The fans were all happy to see this flagship character again. The production gave them a very nice surprise and knows how to go about making them happy. However, another character could also have made a comeback.

In season 3 of Grey’s Anatomy, Lexie, played by Chyler Leigh, entered the hospital. The young woman was Thatcher Grey’s daughter, Meredith’s half-sister. The two women had gotten to know each other and had become very close.

However, the series did not spare Lexie as the young woman died in a plane crash. Everyone still remembers his passing.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: CHYLER LEIGH WANTED TO LEAVE THE SERIES!

Lexie was dating Mark, and the couple faced a lot of issues in Grey’s Anatomy. The young woman was in the plane that crashed with Meredith, Cristina, Mark and Arizona. They had to go to another hospital, but Lexie died suddenly.

Mark stayed by her side until the end of the series and this scene left an impression on the fans forever. Indeed just before he died, he confessed his feelings to her and told her that he loved her. In fact, the character also died shortly after.

Lots of Gray’s Anatomy actors left the show because it was wrong with the production, ScreenRant explains. Nonetheless, Chyler Leigh had chosen to leave the show on her own, as she had other plans in mind.

So, for season 8, the actress and Shonda Rhimes worked together to “give Lexie’s story a proper ending,” the outlet echoed. Originally, Lexie was supposed to die in the hospital, but the production changed their minds and wanted to make a mark. A successful bet since the fans still remember it!



