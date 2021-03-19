Grey’s Anatomy: Why Could Meredith Die?

While Meredith has finally woken up after her coma, it could well be that she ends up dying in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy!

In season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith’s fate remains very uncertain. Since she caught Covid-19, she has been between life and death. If she is not dead yet, one of her relatives has died.

In the last episode, fans witnessed the terrible death of DeLuca (Grey’s Anatomy). While her death caused the grief of her colleagues, Meredith is still in a coma. She was still able to say goodbye to her friend.

As a reminder, Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) sees the dead in her dreams. On a beach, Derek but also George came to visit him. Recently, it was DeLuca who bade him farewell on this famous beach. He has come to the afterlife.

When she saw Derek on the beach, she actually asked her husband to come closer to her. The latter then replied: “Remember when you were trying to teach Zola how to ride a bike? “.

He continued, “She was so frustrated. She threw it on the ground. And she said, “Mom, do it!” And she got so angry. ” Meredith then replied, “Well, I was trying not to laugh.”

Derek (Grey’s Anatomy) said, “Me too. I can’t do it for you. This is your beach “. So that would mean that if she gets closer to her husband, she will get a little closer to death.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17: why could Meredith die?

MEREDITH (GRAY’S ANATOMY) COULD SUCCUR AT ANY TIME

In the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Teddy Altman went out of his way to allow Meredith to breathe without the ventilator. Cormac then went back to his room and begged him to wake up.

Now Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) has managed to wake up. However, that does not mean that she is out of the woods. She could very well fall back into a coma if her condition does not improve.

And to say the least, directors love to play with fans. If they think she’s out of the woods, showrunner Krista Vernoff could turn everything upside down.

As a reminder, Mark Sloan, who had survived a plane crash, ended up dying in hospital. If Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) decides to do like her friend, she may well be joining her loved ones in the afterlife.

For his part, Andrew DeLuca survived his operation after being stabbed. However, he died during the 2nd operation. A real shock for fans who really weren’t expecting his death.

So far, Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) is not out of the woods. We will have to wait until the end of the season to find out if it will survive or not. Case to follow!