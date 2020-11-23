Grey’s Anatomy: Who’s the character to make a comeback?

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has started in the United States. Another character from Meredith’s past is making a comeback.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy got to see the first three episodes of Season 17. After Derek, another character will return to Meredith’s mind. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

After several months of absence, the Seattle Doctors have returned to Grey’s Anatomy. The new season looks promising and has chosen to highlight a very topical subject: the Covid-19.

The audience has already seen the first three episodes of the season. Meredith and the firefighters had to deal with the epidemic in the city, and many sick people were taken to hospital. Doctors worked hours to treat them and Gray Sloan was on the brink of crisis.

So, Meredith ended up getting sick in Grey’s Anatomy and found herself between life and death. Doctors are trying to treat Zola’s mother, but her condition may continue to worsen. In fact, during his comatose state, the doctor found Derek.

Fans got to dive into Meredith’s head in the first two episodes. So, at the beach, Meredith faced her lifelong love and the fans were treated to some very beautiful scenes. Yet another character should also arrive.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: GEORGE O ’MALLEY BACK?

We already know, episode 4 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will bring back another character from Meredith’s past. So fans are very excited to see the episode and it is already going to be intense. In fact, everything suggests that George O ’Malley will make his comeback.

George O ’Malley starred in the first seasons of the series. The character was learning medicine with Lizzie, Meredith and Cristina. He had won the hearts of fans very quickly and was very close to Zola’s mother. Thus, we hope that T. R. Knight will reprise his role for an episode.

“Ellen Pompeo and T.R. Knight have been spending time together recently,” one fan wrote on Reddit. So George could come back soon. Still, it’s just as possible that Lexie will come back to Meredith’s mind in Grey’s Anatomy.

Lexie, Meredith’s sister, died in a plane crash and it broke fans’ hearts. The doctor had met her sister at the hospital on her first day of internship. Subsequently, they had managed to become very close and formed a good team.



