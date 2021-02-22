Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl has shared her life with a man for 13 years. But who is he? Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl has been married for many years. Who is the man who shares his life? The MCE editorial staff tells you more!

No one can dissociafte Katherine Heigl from Grey’s Anatomy. For some time, however, the actress has been able to break away from her role of Izzie Stevens.

Indeed, the actress left Grey’s Anatomy in 2010. Since then, she has been working on film projects. The latest? “Always there for you”, available on Netflix.

Thus, Katherine Heigl embodies a journalist thirsty for light. Happy in the spotlight, the host of a big show makes it seem like nothing can reach her. In reality, the brilliant Tully Hart is dark on the inside.

And it shows in the pretty brunette’s romantic relationships, which never last more than a night. So, in real life, does the actress have the same emotional fate as her character?

The answer is no ! In the city, Katherine Heigl can boast of having a happy marriage. In fact, she just celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Josh Kelley.

But who is this man ? A renowned musician! In short, the singer is clearly a committed family man. Thus, he often included them in his last clip.

With him, the person adopted two daughters. First, Naleigh in 2009. Today, her little one is 12 years old. Then Adalaide, who is now 8 years old, in 2012.

And to be even more overjoyed, Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley also welcomed their sons Joshua in December 2016. It’s a lovely family!

Grey’s Anatomy- who is Katherine Heigl in a relationship with

GRAY’S ANATOMY: WHY DID SHE LEAVE THE SERIES?

One thing is for sure, is that Katherine Heigl was already having the perfect love affair with her husband in 2010. The year she left Gray’s Anatomy once and for all.

Besides, why did she quit the famous medical soap? In fact, Katherine Heigl had simply refused to give her name to the Emmy Awards in 2008.

According to her, none of her scenes on the show deserved an award. So she would have alienated all her playing partners and the director.

However, the actress has no regrets. “I don’t really regret leaving Gray’s Anatomy. I did what was right for myself and for my family, ”she explained. “But I regret the intense drama I was feeling at the time. ”

“If I had known anything about meditation at the time, or if I had spoken to a therapist or someone to help me overcome some of the fear I was in… She added.

“I think I would have been calmer in my approach to the limits I had to create in order to thrive. ” The damage is done ! Time has passed since then.