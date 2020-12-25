Grey’s Anatomy: When will she return to the USA?

When will we be able to discover new unpublished episodes of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy? We tell you everything!

When will the end of the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Like every year around this time, the Grey’s Anatomy series is on hiatus. Indeed, the arrival of the holiday season rhymes with the winter break.

Thus, fans of the medical series will have to arm themselves with patience before they can discover the rest of the 17th season. Usually the playoffs resume in January. But that will not be the case for the cult series.

Indeed, we will have to wait until March 2021 to discover the rest of the episodes of season 17. Grey’s Anatomy will make its big comeback in the United States on March 4, 2021, to be more precise.

The ABC channel is not responsible for this delay. This is once again one of the consequences of the ongoing health crisis.

GRAY’S ANATOMY WILL NOT RETURN UNTIL MARCH 2021

So, because of the health protocols in place, the filming of the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy takes even longer. Which means there aren’t as many episodes in reserve as usual.

The production of the series thus leaves time for the teams to visit their families during this holiday season. She will resume filming afterwards and will return to our screens in the spring.

A wait that will surely be worth it. One thing is for sure, new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy will still focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

This is also what we noticed in the first episodes of season 17. Thus, we will be immersed in the daily life of the medical profession facing the pandemic.

The series shows the inequalities in the face of this disease. At the same time, other plots continue in the series. Finally, for this 17th season, we got a crossover with the Station 19 series.



