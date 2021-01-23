Grey’s Anatomy: When is the 17th season coming back?

Gray’s Anatomy, ABC’s famous series, is currently in its 17th season. The coronavirus pandemic is even part of the plot of the new episodes. However, the production created by Shonda Rhimes in 2005 has been on hiatus since December 17th. The question that remains is: when will the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy be back?

ABC’s medical drama has passed the grandiose 350 episode mark and fans continue to consume every episode with the same excitement as ever. The characters experienced great conflicts over the seasons, many left the production and others were added as time went on.

Ellen Pompeo’s protagonist, Meredith Gray, however, remains in the series. The actress has already given a few interviews saying that she believes that the 17th season could be the last. However, there is no confirmation from ABC or showrunner Krista Vernoff.

On hiatus since the end of 2020, Gray’s Anatomy only returns on March 4, 2021 with the seventh episode of this season. The last time the series was seen, in the title “No Time to Despair”, “everything seemed fine, even in the midst of the collapse caused by the pandemic.

The 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy has already brought several remarkable moments to the series, such as Meredith’s hypothetical reunions with Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (TR Knight), in addition to several emotions that interconnect medical drama with Station 19, also from ABC.

In Brazil, the series can be watched, up to the 16th season, through the streaming of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay.