Grey’s Anatomy: What we suspected about Sandra Oh’s departure from the medical series

Grey’s Anatomy has seen many cast members come and go throughout its 17 seasons, but few of those departures have felt as impactful as that of Dr. Cristina Yang, played to perfection by Sandra Oh. The actress was one of the original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy, but her departure caused quite a stir.

She appeared in the 2005 pilot and almost every subsequent episode before her departure. Throughout her time on the series, she received well-deserved acclaim and recognition for her portrayal of Yang, and her character’s bond with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray emerged as one of the central relationships. of the series.

Sandra Oh was one of the few original Grey’s Anatomy cast members still starring on the series when she left at the end of season 10. It wasn’t an easy decision for Oh to leave the show, either. In one of the many interviews that she gave after her departure, the actress explained her reason for leaving her and she was really blunt in her reasons.

“Creatively I feel like I gave it my all and I was ready to let her go.”

The actress went on to explain that she felt the time was right for both her and the character to leave the series, noting that “it’s a very interesting thing to play a character for so long and feel like it’s a great ending to the story.” ”. Although many fans disagree, the search for new horizons was predictable.

While Sandra Oh’s absence from Grey’s Anatomy continues to be felt, the actress has maintained an exciting and successful career in the years since her departure from her medical drama. She won awards and received critical acclaim for her lead performance in the acclaimed television spy thriller Killing Eve, and recently voiced a character in Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” She’s also among the main voice cast on Amazon’s new hit superhero animated series Invincible and a few new projects she’s on track with Netflix.

While her post-Grey’s Anatomy success probably won’t ease the lingering pain of her departure for longtime fans, it’s good to know she still has a lot left in the creative tank.