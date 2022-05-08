Grey’s Anatomy: What we always suspected about Jackson Avery’s journey is confirmed

In 2005, ABC premiered a new medical drama as a mid-season replacement. At the time, they probably had no idea that this little series, which also marked the debut of showrunner Shonda Rhimes, would go on to become the longest-running medical series in primetime television history. Named after an actual medical textbook, Grey’s Anatomy follows Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who begins her surgical residency at Seattle Grace Hospital along with several other aspiring surgeons.

Together, the group: Dr. Isobel “Izzie” Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Dr. George O’Malley (TR Knight), and Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), they navigate their new lives as interns, relegated to heavy lifting and tooth-and-nail competition for admission to the operating room.

Year after year the series was conquering the love of its fans, many saw relationships that were built and some that ended up being destroyed. Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is perhaps the most shocking season for the medical drama in all of its seasons, especially after the show confirms a fan theory about Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Robert Avery (Eric Roberts), while others believed it would be with April Kepner (Sarah Drew).

Recall that during Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12, titled “Sign O’ the Times,” Jackson went on an 11-hour road trip. However, the ABC medical drama did not confirm the character’s fate. Therefore, many fans theorized that Jackson was targeting April or Robert Avery (Eric Roberts).

However, some people remembered that April currently lives in Seattle. So it was more likely that Jackson would be reunited with his father, who lives about 11 hours away in Bozeman, Montana. Finally, in the 14th episode of the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy, entitled “Look Up Child”, actor Eric Roberts was as a guest star, who finally played the father of Dr. Jackson Avery, confirming the fan theory that this trip he was destined for Montana.

Meanwhile, the 18th season of the medical drama continues and we are already shaping up for a 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. After season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy focused almost entirely on how the covid-19 pandemic has reduced the medical workforce too much and how it has affected the well-being of the doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial, season 18 had to redress the balance with the stories of its characters set in a post-pandemic world. With its viewership dwindling during Grey’s Anatomy season 18, as its ratings show, the medical drama introduced a couple of storylines that could hint that the show’s end is near.