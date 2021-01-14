Grey’s Anatomy: What happened to Patrick Dempsey?

Doctors at Grey’s Anatomy continue to operate while others come and go. Just like Patrick Dempsey … what becomes of him?

Anatomy lessons continue for Meredith in Grey’s Anatomy. This, even if she lives without Doctor Derek, alas … Patrick Dempsey, the actor who plays him, is no longer part of the adventure. What becomes of him in real life?

He is neither the first nor the last character to leave the show, after all. Grey’s Anatomy saw the doctors in white coats walk by.

We remember, for example, Cristina, played by Sandra Oh, who remains one of Shonda Rhimes’s favorites. Finally, you have to know how to leave your place … Especially since his performance in Killing Eve is at the top.

As for Patrick Dempsey, he had to return his blouse in Season 11, and has devoted himself to other projects. At 55, the actor has a lot of films to his name and a lot of prerogatives under his belt.

Yes, it has come a long way since time. The former Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital doctor hasn’t been idle, far from it, he’s even had a very productive life these days.

Ex-Doctor Shepherd even promises a comeback in Grey’s Anatomy for season 17 of the show! If that’s not a nice surprise, is it? In the meantime, we suggest you look back on his career since his departure.

BACK ON THE CAREERS OF PATRICK DEMPSEY, ALIAS DR SHEPHERD IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

While Grey’s Anatomy opened up a big screen for him on the small screen, Patrick Dempsey devoted time to other roles besides acting. In particular the facet of executive producer.

In 2018, he took part in the filming of The Postcard Killings, behind the camera! Although he also does his on-screen cameo there.

He also tried his hand at the big screen with Transformer 3 in 2011 and starred in Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016. On the series side, he appeared in The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, which airs on TF1.

Finally, the former actor will return in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, much to the surprise of fans who thought he was gone. We don’t forget Patrick Dempsey like that!