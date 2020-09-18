Grey’s Anatomy ve The Good Doctor

ABC finally announced the premiere dates for Grey’s Anatomy’s 17th season and The Good Doctor’s fourth season, two of the station’s most important productions.

Previously, with the release of the premieres of the fall season 2020, some series did not enter the new programming grid due to development problems. This is all due to the coronavirus pandemic, which directly affected several audiovisual products in cinema and television.

While The Good Doctor presents the start of its 4th season on November 2nd, Gray’s Anatomy returns with its 17th season in a 2 hour premiere on November 12th. Other series that also had their debut dates announced are Station 19, Big Sky, American Housewife, The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish.

Check out the new programming for the fall season 2020 at ABC:

October 21 (Wednesday)

8 pm – The Goldbergs

9 pm – The Conners

9:30 pm – Black-ish

October 28 (Wednesday)

8:30 pm – American Housewife

November 2 (Monday)

10 pm – The Good Doctor

November 12 (Thursday)

8 pm – Station 19

9 pm – Grey’s Anatomy

November 17 (Tuesday)

10 pm – Big Sky (premiere)

November 18 (Wednesday)

10 pm – For Life

November 19 (Thursday)

9 pm – A Million Little Things

What did you think of the new ABC premieres? Be sure to comment!



