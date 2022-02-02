Grey’s Anatomy: Two real doctors to whom the series owes much of its success

A series as successful and long-lived as Grey’s Anatomy, with 18 seasons and a new installment surrounded by great expectations, has a long list of professionals responsible for its unquestionable success. Although it is logical that in a program of the quality and fame of the medical drama, its producer Shonda Rhimes has a whole team of talented consultants for the cases that appear on screen, it is the presence of two people in particular that stands out for its importance.

In the case of a program that for almost two decades has shown an innumerable list of medical cases on the screen, the great acceptance that the cast of Grey’s Anatomy has had is mainly due to the fact that it is made up of actors who portray with great mastery the worthy profession in the screen. And over the series’ long run, they’ve been seen practicing medicine at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, caring for patients and diving into an operating room many times for complicated surgeries.

But none of this would be possible if the medical stories we see on screen did not make sense or were not attached to reality, hence the importance of two members of the team responsible for making the decisions of what Grey’s Anatomy shows on screen. They are Dr. Zoanne Clack and Dr. Fred Einesman who, in addition to being real doctors, are executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy.

Dr. Clack is an Emergency Physician with a degree in Neurobiology, while Dr. Einsesman holds degrees in Cinematography as well as a medical doctor. Although both have practiced as health professionals in real life, they also work diligently behind the scenes to ensure that the cases that the show presents to its fans, even if fictional, make sense, especially in those episodes in which the ailments they are out of the ordinary.

The production team of the ABC series is also made up of other doctors, surgeons and experts who work as advisers to the program, but it is Clack and Einsesman who often make the final decision of the most complicated cases, even acting as writers. and executive editors on some of its biggest episodes.

For now, Grey’s Anatomy keeps fans under a state of anxiety. Ever since the long-running medical drama went on hiatus from the first half of season 18, they have done nothing but wait impatiently for the next episode to arrive. Especially after the last broadcast episode left everyone concerned about the life of Dr. Owen Hunt. Kevin McKidd’s character suffered a terrible accident after the car he was traveling in slid off the edge of a cliff.