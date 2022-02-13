Grey’s Anatomy: Two protagonists of the series who are great friends in real life

While many Grey’s Anatomy viewers think it’s unrealistic for so many skilled doctors to be in one hospital, it actually makes sense that Gray Sloan would be so prolific. Grey’s Anatomy follows the careers of many doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, focusing on Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). The group tackles medical emergencies as their own interpersonal conflicts preoccupy them outside of the view of their cases.

Over the seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has welcomed quite a few talented doctors. For 10 seasons, Sandra Oh played the ambitious and gruff Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. The role earned Oh five Emmy nominations and much critical acclaim, and she managed to be one of the few actresses to walk away without having her characters killed off. On the other hand, Kevin McKidd plays Owen Hunt, a trauma surgeon who has been through a lot not only in the series but also before joining Seattle Grace Hospital, which has made him very popular among Grey’s Anatomy fans.

Seeing Sandra Oh leave Grey’s Anatomy might have broken your heart, especially if you were a Christina/Owen stalwart. However, it is possible that even if the actress does not return to the show, she and her on-screen husband, Kevin McKidd, are very close in real life and you can see them enjoying every moment off camera.

Sandra Oh has continued to tweet photos of the two of them together years after she left the show, even joking about her new on-screen marriage and pretending to be jealous of her new wife. When interviewed last year for the 300th episode of Grey, McKidd said that he and Oh still talk all the time.

In one of his last interviews, Kevin McKidd joked about his relationship with Sandra Oh and although they are both happily married (Arielle Goldrath and Alexander Payne respectively), the actor did not miss the question about the sparks that their characters threw into the series. .

“I love Sandra off screen as great friends that we are. But if she goes back to Greys, surely Owen will go out and find her arms again ”.

Apparently, he even tried to talk her back into the show after she pretended to be jealous of her new wife on TV. If it’s successful, Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere could owe Dr. Owen a debt of thanks. While the series is ending, there are fewer and fewer options for fans to see Sandra Oh again and even fewer after the times the actress closed that door.