Grey’s Anatomy: titles of two premiere episodes

Season 17 of ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is soon to premiere. Since last September, the work teams met in the recording studios to bring fans this new installment, in less than three months.

Since the filming began, much has been the news that has spread about the medical drama and its plot, including that of an alleged loss of an important character that could change the history of Grey’s Anatomy.

And it is that the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, previously assured that in season 16 they had planned that a character would leave the series, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that episode could not be recorded.

Grey’s Anatomy fans keep intrigued. Therefore, much has been speculated about the premiere of this new season, in which Miranda Bailey could be in danger from the deadly virus and that it would be she who will be at risk of death.

Recently, the names of the first two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy were published, which will be broadcast on November 12 through ABC, in a crossover that will include the spinoff of the medical drama: Station 19.

The Grey’s Anatomy episodes are named: “All Tomorrow’s Parties” (01/17) and “TheCenter Won’t Hold” (02/17), in which members of the Gray Sloan Memorial can be seen battling the coronavirus while others try to deal with your personal problems.

According to the most recent trailer published by ABC, Dr. Owen Hunt (played by Kevin McKidd) will finally face Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) after discovering the infidelity of his wife, with Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). The first two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will be loaded with drama, pain and anguish.



