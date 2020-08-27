Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, and more

Through social networks, Amazon Prime Video officially announced some news and releases that will be part of its catalog from September 2020.

Among the highlights is the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s medical drama, with its 16 seasons. The series created by Shonda Rhimes will leave Netflix to join the Globoplay catalog soon. It is worth mentioning that production has already been renewed for new seasons and that the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed in the next episodes.

New seasons of This is Us, The Americans, American Horror Story and Mr. Robot will arrive on the platform. This is Us, which has been renewed for another 2 years, will have the 4th season episodes available in September, while American Horror Story will see its 9th sequence in streaming.

The anthological series developed by Ryan Murphy has in the season entitled 1984 a plot full of terrifying mysteries. Five friends go to work in a camp and are haunted by the imminent presence of a very dangerous serial killer. In all, the nine episodes can be checked by subscribers.

The 4th season of Mr. Robot is also one of the most anticipated by fans of the series to be added to streaming. The plot of the programmer (Rami Malek) who works as a hacker and has several challenges on his journey will have new episodes added to the platform next month.

The Americans, created by Joe Weisberg, has Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Maximiliano Hernández, Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati and Noah Emmerich in the main cast. The historical drama that takes place during the Cold War arrives on Amazon Prime Video with its six seasons and promises to draw the attention of subscribers with its plot full of conflicts.

In addition, another highly anticipated September premiere is the 2nd season of The Boys, a series about heroes who abuse their powers and are confronted by a dysfunctional group of combatants.

All of these series will be available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service from September 2020.

More news may be announced soon, so keep an eye out.



