Grey’s Anatomy: This actor says the drama is about to end

Grey’s Anatomy has kept fans clinging to medical emergencies and unexpected personal dramas for the past 16 years.

Fans were teary-eyed when they were finally able to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev (played by Justin Chambers) from Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy was officially renewed for a 16th and 17th season last year. However, one of the show’s stars has spoken out about the future of Grey’s Anatomy, believing it will end after season 17.

Actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, Meredith’s love interest, has been on Grey’s Anatomy since season 11, where he was initially a guest star.

Giacomo Gianniotti said we have a more locked-in Grey’s Anatomy season and he’s pretty sure that’s where it will end. This because of the conversations he has had with people.

Giacomo Gianniotti also explained that the studio loves Grey’s Anatomy and they do not want it to end by ever giving it a way to go on and on and because of the theme that the writers always touch they could provide new twists.



