Grey’s Anatomy: these 5 heart-breaking moments!

For you, take a look back at the 5 most heartbreaking moments for fans of Shonda Rimes’ hit series, Grey’s Anatomy!

If there is one season of Grey’s Anatomy that has been full of twists and turns, it is undoubtedly Season 13. Indeed, the Shonda Rimes series has had its share of disasters.

We start this top 5 with the behavior of Alex Karev. In the very first episode of Season 13, the doctor violently attacks DeLuca over a dispute with Jo.

As he tries to reason with himself, the latter will fight in the hospital and the police will come and arrest him in front of everyone. A traumatic scene, which announced color.

We continue with the tragic death of a 12 year old child in Gray Sloan Hospital. In episode 9, a little girl is operated on by Richard and Maggie, but they fail to save her. A touching and moving scene to shoot …

A SEASON 13 CHARGED WITH EMOTION …

We continue this top 5 with the couple formed by Jacskon Avery and April Kepner. In season 13, the couple separates for good, after trying to put the pieces back together, following the death of their child …

The couple had been dubbed Japril by fans of the series, Grey’s Anatomy. After years of struggling to make their relationship work, the two lovebirds had to face the facts …

So episode 18 of season 13 was particularly touching. In the latter, Maggie’s adoptive mother, Diane, died. The young woman had been fighting for months for cancer….

Diane has always been an unwavering support for her daughter. Funny, wise and loyal, she will have been an exemplary mother, until her last breath …

We therefore end this classification with the sentimental life of Meredith. After the death of Derek, the man of her life, the young woman opens up for the first time to Nathan, who manages to heal his wounds, one by one …



