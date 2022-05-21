Grey’s Anatomy: The truth about Denzel Washington and Ellen Pompeo’s relationship

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series premiered in 2005, and last October it returned to fans’ screens with its 18th season. And while it remains on hiatus from the first half of the current installment, broadcast network ABC is in talks about a possible program renewal.

The hit drama has featured a host of star-played characters as guests throughout its run. However, famous Hollywood actor Denzel Washington made an appearance on the set of Grey’s Anatomy season 12, but not to play a role.

Denzel Washington directed “Grey’s Anatomy” season 12 episode 9. The episode, titled “The Sound of Silence,” finds staff at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital juggling an influx of patients who have been injured in a major traffic accident. During the ongoing chaos, Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) finds herself alone in an exam room with a critically injured patient who is believed to be unconscious.

The fact is that according to Ellen Pompeo, things got out of control between her and the actor at the time when they had a strong altercation while filming the scenes of that installment. It was late last year, when the leading lady of the long-running drama addressed a bad memory during Denzel Washington’s tenure as director on Grey’s Anatomy. She claimed that she had a heated argument with the star while filming a scene from episode 9 of the twelfth installment of the series, when Meredith is assaulted by a patient.

It all happened just at the moment when during filming Pompeo improvised a line that was not in the episode’s script, the actress explained. For this reason, Denzel Washington interrupted her to tell her “I’m the director. Don’t tell me what to do”, after she made the claim for having ordered the scene cut. The truth is that at that time Ellen Pompeo was not silent and told him the following:

“Look, boy, this is my show, this is my set. Who do you think you’re talking to?”

And it is that the fact that Ellen Pompeo has remembered this bad moment in her program, was reason for her to ask Denzel Washington some time later in a recent interview, what she had to say about it. It seems that the star forgot that bad moment in the past, since his answer was the following. The truth is that neither of the two stars referred to the other in a direct way and that could indicate that the relationship did not go very well since then.

“No, no, I honestly don’t remember.” She Then she added, “But everything is fine.”