Grey’s Anatomy: The new ABC medical drama that wants to dethrone Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy, the series starring Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Gray since the first season that premiered in 2005 on the ABC broadcast network, is currently airing its eighteenth installment and has been renewed for another year. on the American network television, despite so many rumors that have suggested that the end is drawing ever closer.

The series that follows the doctors who make life at Gray Sloan, is described as the longest-running drama of its kind on television of all time, and has been responsible for telling an immense number of stories throughout the years. years. To a large extent, it is to these plots that Grey’s Anatomy owes its enormous success and the high levels of audience it once had to its credit.

There’s no doubt that if Grey’s Anatomy were to bring back some characters from the past to include them in its cast again, the show would likely stretch out for a few more years on screen. But, what should be asked is if the interpreters would be willing to return.

The truth is that Grey’s Anatomy could end sometime not too far away, but ABC is already preparing to launch a new series about doctors, which will be helmed by former NFL pro and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, who partnered with The Resident’s executive producer, Marc Halsey, will work on ‘The Front Line.’

According to Variety, the new ABC medical drama revolves around Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete turned doctor who left the front line of the football field to start a new career on the front line of care. healthcare as a resident doctor. In addition to following Bass, it will also focus on the other doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they deal with high-risk cases.

So another question to ask here is whether The Front Line could become Grey’s Anatomy’s replacement any time soon. The first thing to keep in mind is that the long-running drama has a solid fan base around the world, and the new series will likely have to show a lot to attract the same audience.

It is not at all easy to replace a program like Grey’s Anatomy, which has been in the hearts of viewers for two decades. And if the long-running drama culminates over the course of the next two seasons, only 20 years of drama, romance, unexpected twists and great stories will remain in the fond memories of fans.