Grey’s Anatomy: The mistake with which the ABC series began to move away from reality

Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama from broadcast network ABC, has been on the air for a full 17 seasons while the 18th installment is underway and set to return at the end of February. The series has been known for its riveting storyline, but like other shows, it’s sometimes unrealistic.

The long-running medical drama premiered in 2005, and since then fans have been reveling in its rich and riveting stories that have kept legions of fans hooked around the world. However, loyal viewers who are medically savvy have wasted no time criticizing the series when it makes mistakes.

As many may remember, in Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 Episode 16, titled “It’s the End of the World (As We Know It)” Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) mentioned a memorable term for most of the faithful fans of the ABC series, just as she was about to deliver her baby with the help of Dr. George O’Malley (TR Knight).

Without a doubt, this was a sweet installment that is inspiring for fans of Grey’s Anatomy by the arrival of Miranda’s son, whom she called George, into the world. However, the mistake was made during the moments leading up to the delivery, when Wilson’s character broke her water while she was standing talking to O’Malley in the hospital.

According to the MsMojo site, only 10% of women break their water before going into labor, which makes this scene very unlikely from a medical point of view. But even if it were to break, there would be a continuity error that was shown at the time.

In the remembered episode of Grey’s Anatomy, after Bailey experienced the involuntary expulsion of amniotic fluid, her shoes were most likely soaked. However, a moment later, when George helps her into the wheelchair, they appear dry.

While the mistake flew under the gaze of Grey’s Anatomy fans, what viewers may remember is the term used by Bailey when she yelled at the staff attending her in the delivery room: “Stop looking at my vajayjay !”. According to Ellen Pompeo, she told Jimmy Kimmel that creator Shonda Rhimes came up with the silly word for vagina.