Grey’s Anatomy: The guest actress who most enjoyed being on the medical series

It’s hard to believe that Shondaland’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air since 2005 and continues into its 18th season in 2022. The show has seen so many years of incredible storylines and an ever-evolving cast of series regular, characters. supporting and guest stars.

Over the years, there have been over a thousand guest stars who have appeared in many roles on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Many of the guest stars and those in recurring supporting roles admit to enjoying their time on set, mainly due to the incredibly welcoming cast.

One of the stars most grateful to have been in the cast was Millie Bobby Brown. When she guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy for two episodes in season eleven, she was mostly an unknown. She played a girl who talks to Dr. Owen Hunt on the phone to support her mother until help arrives. Just a year later, she rose to fame with her starring role in Stranger Things in 2016.

“I loved being on Grey’s Anatomy. I love the crew and the cast.”

But the case of Stefania Spampinato was completely different. Upon joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in 2017, the actress became a regular supporting actress on the show as Dr. Carina DeLuca, an open-minded Italian doctor. She plays the OB/GYN assistant and Andrew DuLuca’s older sister.

She has mentioned that she is grateful that Grey’s Anatomy fans are “nice” to her and grateful to the cast for being so welcoming to her, and without that, it would have been difficult to do her job. the Italian actress felt comfortable working with the cast despite the challenge of playing Arizona Robbins’ (Jessica Capshaw) new love interest. In an interview with the actress, she said that if it weren’t for the welcoming nature of the cast, she probably would have had a hard time doing her job.

Stefania Spampinato has admitted to being a fan of the show and when she landed her role as Arizona’s love interest, she couldn’t be happier.

“She was a fan of the show, so it was even more exciting for me to go to a reading table with the whole cast, with Shonda Rhimes and Krista Vernoff and the whole writing team,” she adds.