Grey’s Anatomy: The departure of this character was the worst in all series history

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series is currently airing its 18th season and is scheduled to return to fan screens on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to define the fate of one of the doctors whose life is in danger of death, while the US broadcast network ABC is is in talks with the cast to decide whether or not to renew for the nineteenth installment.

Since it premiered in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has continued to be a hit drama. Its permanence in time is the best example of this. Over the years, the series has featured many characters with fascinating story arcs, this largely being the main attraction of the audience that continues to be faithful.

The vast majority of these Grey’s Anatomy characters have fallen by the wayside for various reasons. Some of them, in the plot remain alive and therefore their stories culminated with reasonable closings. On the contrary, others perished tragically with devastating deaths on screen. Without a doubt, moments that left an indelible mark on the hearts and memories of the audience.

The best examples could be portrayed in George O’Malley, who in season 6 of the medical drama was hit by a bus while trying to help someone, leaving him with serious injuries that caused death. Then there are Lexie Gray and Mark Sloan in the eighth installment, who succumbed after a plane crash.

Later, in season 11, Grey’s Anatomy’s less-expected death occurred. Derek Shepherd died after his car was hit by a truck. Patrick Dempsey’s character passed away at Gray Sloan while his wife Meredith Gray stood by his side. A farewell, which was difficult to assimilate the vast majority of fans of the ABC series.

Being a medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy fans are used to seeing deaths everywhere. However, it is common to witness the death of some patients, but not the doctors who make life with interesting stories within the plot of the series. Much less, if those deaths occur the way they did.

One of the most recent examples of this was the death of Dr. Andrew DeLuca during the premiere of the second half of season 17. The death of this character is considered the worst that occurred in the last years of Grey’s Anatomy, since In addition to having happened in a tragic way, it was also heartbreaking. And not just because of that, but because it happened during a crossover event with spin-off Station 19. It was jarring to move on when a pivotal character died between the two series, after he gave his life to take down a sex trafficker. .