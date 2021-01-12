Grey’s Anatomy: The 5 Worst Cheats in the Series!

Fan of Grey’s Anatomy? We take stock of the infidelities of the characters who broke our hearts by committing the irreparable …

Romance is an integral part of the Grey’s Anatomy medical series! Yet there have been many times when surgeons have crossed the line in the name of “love” …

And after 17 seasons, we can tell you that there is a lot …

Grey’s Anatomy is well known for making us cry over almost every episode … And for good reason, between tragic deaths and love stories that end badly, we have had our share of misfortune.

From season 1, Shonda Rhimes had given us the top: the relationships in Gray’s Anatomy would be very, very complicated! Unsurprisingly, she has proven it to us since …

Indeed, let us not forget that the series is as much a relationship drama as it is medical. The characters were therefore very much in love, but they also cheated on their +1 and were unfaithful several times.

GRAY’S ANATOMY’S TOP 5 WORST INFIDELITIES

In 5th position, we therefore remember Richard Webber who cheated on his wife Adele. Richard has had several affairs with Ellis Gray. His wife, sweet and kind, forgives him but not the fans. They wrote that “Adele deserved better. ”

Former Greys Anatomy favorite couple, Callie Torres and Arizona Robbins were adored by fans despite their ups and downs. From the crash of Callie while she was pregnant, to Arizona having her leg amputated after the Season 8 finale plane crash, these two had indeed been through a lot. Yet Arizona cheated on Callie with Dr. Lauren Boswell …

Shocking fans, Teddy Altman cheated on Owen Hunt with Tom Koracick! As her marriage to Owen approached, Teddy (usually calm and rational) suddenly decided to be reckless and slept with Tom. Even though Tom really cares about her, Teddy has always said that Owen is his soul mate …

One of Grey’s Anatomy worst cases of infidelity dates back to the start of the show with George O’Malley cheating on Callie. George was awkward, adorable, and good through and through, so his sudden decision to sleep with Izzie while still being married to Callie seemed weird. Granted, he and Callie weren’t quite the perfect couple, but that doesn’t seem to justify the act …

DEREK SHEPHERD ON MEREDITH GRAY: THE FLAGSHIP COUPLE OF THE SERIES DOESN’T ESCAPE THE RULE

This is for once THE WORST of the whole series! Derek Shepherd and Meredith Gray were indeed the two pillars of the medical show.

The moment when Derek kisses Renee and thus cheats on Meredith, therefore pained the fans. Without surprise ! During Seasons 10 and 11, their dream relationship went through a rough patch when he left for DC. She feared the worst and she was right …

Derek ended up kissing Renee! And while the kiss opened his eyes and dispelled any doubts he might have had about her, that doesn’t excuse everything.

Of course, Derek fell in love with Meredith while he was still married to Addison, but fans never quite appreciated seeing him about to cheat on Meredith herself… You are not okay?