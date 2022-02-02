Grey’s Anatomy: The 2 most criticized departures by fans of the ABC series

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 on the ABC broadcast network, and is currently airing its 18th season which is currently on an extended hiatus, but will return to fans’ screens on Thursday, February 24, just as the television network announced. has scheduled.

Ever since the series first aired, fans have been kept hooked over the years. It’s been a plethora of characters that have come through Gray Sloan, with fascinating and varied backstories that are the fundamental keys to making the long-running show stand the test of time.

The vast majority of these characters left Grey’s Anatomy and fortunately had a decent closure in their respective story arcs. However, the departures of two of them are the center of constant criticism from fans of the long-running series, since they did not have a proper ending.

It’s about Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who had an affair on the medical drama, but the writers gave them a backdoor exit from the show in seasons 6 and 16 respectively. Without a doubt, these are two of the worst decisions that the production of the ABC network series has made, and that have been potentially questioned by the faithful fans.

And the way Izzie and Karev left Grey’s Anatomy keeps fans always looking back at the history of the drama. After she was diagnosed with cancer, they got together and eventually got married. But later, she was fired for negligence after improperly administering medication to a patient. And it was with this that the process of breaking up that romance began.

At the time, Heigl had made it clear that she was no longer available to continue playing Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy. And to complicate things, in 2008 the actress rejected her nomination for an Emmy as, according to her, the production of the drama had not given her the material that season deserved to justify her promotion to the award, and shortly after ended up leaving the series. Apparently, there was a contentious relationship between the actress and the writers.

Following the departure of his wife, Alex would spend a further 11 seasons on the show. He would eventually marry Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington.). In season 15, the couple is ready to move in search of new opportunities in Boston, but decide to stay. After so many problems, the character of Justin Chambers is fired from his position for fraud against the insurance company. In season 16, he said goodbye behind the scenes via letter and voiceover, claiming that he would return to Izzie to help raise her twins. Another abrupt departure that left Grey’s Anatomy fans aching.