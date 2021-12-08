Grey’s Anatomy: Strong Theory Says TR Knight Could Be New Producer

George O’Malley became one of the most beloved characters on the ABC show, Grey’s Anatomy, and despite the tragic end he experienced in the series, his followers continue to remember him fondly, especially now, that once again the actor , TR Knight reappeared again, thrilling more than one with his presence.

George O’Malley’s “good boy” personality on Grey’s Anatomy definitely fell in love with more than one. Definitely one of the most tragic deaths in this entire medical drama has been that of this character.

It was the actor James Pickens Jr., interpreter of Richard Webber in the program, who published a photograph through his social networks, said publication on Instagram managed to capture the attention of many of his fans, since Chandra Wilson were present in this snapshot , Kate Walsh and TR Knight.

Many wondered if George O’Malley would appear again in one of the episodes, either in a dream or hallucination, since this tends to do the series a lot, however, an important detail gave even more force to a more credible theory . But of course, he took advantage of this moment to share with his former co-stars.

A top source confirmed that TR Knight was present on set so that he could follow the team behind the scenes and learn some new skills. Also, if we detail the photograph carefully, we can see that James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are dressed up as Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey, but Kate Walsh and TR Knight are not in uniform, which could hint that Knight could become one of the producers. of this international success.

From the fifth season of Grey’s Anatomy, it was clarified that TR Knight would not be returning to the next installments of this medical drama. In the episode “Now or Never”, George announced that he had joined the army and that he would be leaving the next day. But then they took in a John Doe after throwing himself in front of a bus to save a woman, and I don’t think we’ll ever recover from the shocking revelation that John Doe was George.

In the previous installment of this ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy, a Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) hallucination brought back characters from the past, including Patrick Dempsey as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, Chyler Leigh as Lexie Gray and TR Knight as George O’Malley.