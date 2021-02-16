Grey’s Anatomy: Station 19 series crossover gets trailer

The return of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 series, scheduled for next month, will gain a special touch. The two productions will have a crossover presented on March 11, continuing the 17th season of the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo and continuing with the 4th season of the Seattle Firefighters series.

ABC released an exciting trailer showing some details of what’s coming in both series. On the scheduled date, the crossover event will begin in episode 6 of Station 19 and end with episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy.

In fact, it is worth noting that the returns were postponed by one week due to the decision of the station’s executives. Initially, the series would return to the programming grid on March 4, but due to Rebel, Krista Vernoff’s new series, some necessary adjustments were made.

Check out the full trailer:

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return on March 11 via ABC

Grey’s Anatomy fans are very eager to check out the series’ 17th season. In the first six episodes, presented in 2020, the audience was surprised by the participation of two actors who had been away from the cast for some time.

According to the images released, Maya (Danielle Savre), Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) will be highlighted in the crossover episodes.

A little inclusion of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in her dreams may also indicate that new encounters between characters dear to the public will happen again.

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) will also continue with their dramatic arches soon after the series returns. What will happen?

Write it down: the evening of March 11 will begin broadcasting new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 on ABC.