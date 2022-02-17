Grey’s Anatomy: Showrunner Reveals What To Expect For The Drama’s 400th Episode

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. With the 18th season airing every Thursday on the ABC broadcast network, the series has been renewed for its 19th installment, amid rumors that the show’s finale is drawing ever closer as it reaches its 400th episode.

The ABC drama premiered in 2003 and quickly became one of the most successful series in recent decades. Mainly starring Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, the series has established a solid base made up of millions of fans around the world.

However, since the end of 2020 it has been suggested that Grey’s Anatomy should end. According to Pompeo, during an interview last year she stated that the stories are running out and that this could be a good time to put an end to the story of her character.

So far it has not been confirmed if the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be the last, but the truth is that showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine that she is working hard on the development of one of the most complicated episodes of the entire career of Grey’s Anatomy. the series, a proper 400 milestone.

Loyal Grey’s Anatomy fans know that when the medical drama hits 100 episodes, every milestone achieved must tell a memorable story. Everyone already saw with the 200th episode a plot based on fundraising, and the 300th, entitled “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story”, which paid tribute to various characters from the past who are greatly missed by fans. . But, everyone is wondering what comes with the number 400.

Without a doubt, it is a real challenge to overcome those endearing episodes of Grey’s Anatomy this time. That is why Vernoff is striving to deliver something really suitable for the demanding viewers of the long-running series. According to the showrunner, it will not be a black and white film, but she assured that it will be an event of great magnitude.