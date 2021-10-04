Grey’s Anatomy: Show Stars Criticize Music Episode Concept

Grey’s Anatomy: During the broadcast of the latest episode of the Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, while reminiscing about their trajectories on the series, commented on the iconic Season 7 musical episode and called it “scary” , giving details about its production.

“Song Beneath the Song”, also known as the special “Grey’s Anatomy: “The Music Event”, is the 18th episode of the seventh season, which caught the attention of completely evading the concept of the series. Ramírez) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), the chapter features a musically inspired cast that sings fan-loved tracks as they go out of their way to save lives.

Rated on several “best and worst” lists and subject to mixed reviews from experts, the chapter doesn’t seem to have appealed to the series’ big stars either, as, according to interpreters of Meredith and Derek, there were many things wrong with the series. how the production was being conducted.

“I said, ‘No way am I going to sing,'” recalled Dempsey. “It didn’t make sense to me then. And now when you watch it and you feel ‘oh my God…at least they tried’.” Then Pompeo replied, “Yes, it was completely ridiculous, I didn’t see it again. But wait, so I sang, but I was in a scene with you and I was singing to you, and you weren’t singing? So you’re so much more smarter than me.”

The duo also said Kevin McKidd “has a great voice” while Sara Ramirez and Chandra Wilson did not perform satisfactorily. “The whole concept was crazy, and it’s a memory like that,” concluded Dempsey.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy premiered last Thursday (30).