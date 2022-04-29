Grey’s Anatomy: Shonda Rhimes reveals what we suspected all this time about the series

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the dozens of productions in which Shonda Rhimes has participated. However, it is one of the most emblematic in which she has participated completely in the making of it. The reasons why this producer began writing about the experiences of a group of doctors in Seattle, is not exactly what you suspected.

Before all the fuss caused by the Grey’s Anatomy plot, executive producer Shonda Rhimes heard a doctor complain that he had to shave in her hospital shower; which was quite uncomfortable and complicated due to the amount of work he had and the little time doctors could dedicate to themselves, in tasks as basic as personal hygiene.

Inside the brain of the executive producer of other great series like Bridgerton and How to Get Away with Murder, a universe of images, scenes, characters, scripts and other inputs exploded to sit down and write about what ails health professionals who They work at a hospital. As for the time and the series “E.R.” was a referral and located in Chicago, Rhimes quickly set up her doctors in Seattle.

Then Grey’s Anatomy was created, a story full of professional jealousy, ethics, love, solidarity, friendship and hundreds of eventualities that grew to give life to characters like Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) among many others who continue to captivate the audience for 18 seasons.

That confession of the doctor aside from the producer, was more than enough so that in the universe of the doctors there could be drama, in addition to surgical interventions. In fact in an interview she explained the real reasons.

“I thought it would be interesting to create a show about smart women competing against each other.”

Similarly, the African-American production company tried to seize the opportunity to create a racially diverse cast, where viewers would follow the characters regardless of race. In the Grey’s Anatomy cast casting scripts, the characters did not have physical descriptions so that each actor would give their best to choose the role.