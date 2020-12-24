Grey’s Anatomy: Shonda Rhimes Launches on Netflix!

The creator of the medical series Grey’s Anatomy launches a new series! We’ll give you more details. After Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes returns with a new series!

Shonda Rhimes hasn’t said her last word. After successful series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, she returns with a new production!

You should know that the television producer has signed a big contract with the Netflix streaming platform! Eh yes. Shonda Rhimes is taking her first steps with the streaming giant.

She thus offers us a series entitled The Chronicle of the Bridgertons. Besides, we should be able to discover the first episodes of his new production from this Friday!

40 months after signing her contract, the producer of Grey’s Anatomy unveils her new series. Finally ! In other words, the 50-year-old director likes to take her time.

AFTER GRAY’S ANATOMY, THE BRIDGERTON CHRONICLE COMING SOON ON NETFLIX

So, after the medical series Grey’s Anatomy, the director is making a comeback with a period series. The producer therefore chose to tell a story that dates back to 1813.

That of a young woman looking for a husband, like most young women of her age from high society. Daphne Bridgerton finds herself in a relationship with Duke Simon Bassett.

“Bridgerton is not a history lesson,” Chris Van Dusen warns in the production notes. But we still notice that a lot of work has been done on the costumes and sets. Eh yes !

This is a far cry from the hospital atmosphere of Grey’s Anatomy. The social context is also well respected. But the behavior of the characters and their languages ​​are more modern.

Like Enola Holmes, we find a fairly marked feminist statement. Which also gives a touch of modernity to the series. Eh yes !

We also find a little nod to the series Gossip Girl with the voice of a mysterious narrator. It will even reveal some secrets of British high society. We can’t wait to discover it all! Case to be continued.



