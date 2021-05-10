Grey’s Anatomy: Series is Officially Renewed for 18th Season

Grey’s Anatomy: The broadcaster ABC announced on Monday (10) that it will renew the medical series Grey’s Anatomy for an 18th season. In an official statement posted on Twitter, showrunner for the series, Krista Vernoff, thanked ABC for another year of the show.

“The writers, directors, cast and crews of‘ Grey’s Anatomy ’and‘ Station 19 ’worked hard to bring these series to life last season. Keeping us safe behind the scenes while honoring frontline heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I was really impressed – especially by our tireless teams – when they reinvented the way we do TV. Thanks to ABC for their support and extraordinary partnership this unprecedented season. We are very grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories, “she said.

Ellen Pompeo was in talks for renewal

Recently, after a long negotiation, actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays the main character, renewed the contract to remain in the series for another year. Shonda Rhimes, creator of the plot, has already stated that, as soon as Pompeo decides to leave the series, the production will be finished.

Another actor who is leaving the series is Jessie Williams, a Jackson Avery performer, after 12 years.

Currently, the series remains a success, with an average of 8 million viewers per episode. The cast features Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Greg Germann, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.