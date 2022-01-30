Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: When ABC’s Medical Drama Returns With Episode 9

Grey’s Anatomy keeps fans in a state of anxiety. Ever since the long-running medical drama went on hiatus for the first half of season 18, they have done nothing but eagerly await the arrival of the next episode on ABC, which promises to answer what will happen to the life of one of the doctors at Gray Sloan. (Spoilers for episodes 8 and 9)

It was in episode 8 of season 18, when Grey’s Anatomy left everyone worried about the life of Owen Hunt. Kevin McKidd’s character suffered a terrible accident after the car he was traveling in slid off the edge of a cliff and was trapped. So far, it is unknown if he is alive or dead.

Promo for the spin-off Station 19, showed the heroes in the middle of a rescue operation as they try to save Owen’s life. When Grey’s Anatomy returns with its second-half season premiere, it will do so via a special crossover event with the firefighter drama in an episode 9 titled “No Time To Die,” airing on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at its usual time of 9 pm ET., while the derivative begins an hour earlier at 8 p.m. m. ET

Another of the stories of episode 8 of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, was focused on Amelia and Link, after the latter saw her sharing a passionate kiss with Kai outside the hospital. This plot will continue with episode 9 and according to a couple of promotional photos of this installment, it reveals that Amelia and Link will have a heated discussion.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9 Trailer

The good news is that Grey’s Anatomy will not be seeing any delays in airing the rest of the episodes of season 18. According to TVLine, both the medical drama and Station 19 put the restart of filming on hold for a couple of days in early January, due to to the global health crisis and the increase in positive cases in Los Angeles.

It was also reported in early 2022, that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19 after so many cancellation rumors. In other big news, Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will also return for another installment of the medical drama. As of yet, it has not been confirmed if Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. will reprise their roles as Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber.