Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: What is the fate of Owen Hunt after the accident

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, was absent from screens for a little over two months. The hit ABC network said goodbye to fans in mid-December and returned last week with the intense premiere episode of the second half of season 18, which kept everyone on the edge of their seats while waiting for fate. by Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). (Episode 9 spoilers)

Recall that Owen Hunt was in a life or death situation. The hospital doctor, he was in a terrible car accident alongside Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood). McKidd’s character managed to get them out of the vehicle but his life was in greater danger when the car slid off a cliff.

However, on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9 that aired on ABC on Thursday, February 24, fans witnessed how the heroes of Station 19 managed to rescue them. Thankfully, Owen survived the crash and Kevin McKidd weighed in on what’s next for his character with the rest of this installment’s story.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor spoke with Deadline about this dramatic turnaround and Owen’s revelation regarding his project involving war veterans. Let us remember that the character asked Hayes to apply euthanasia to ex-combatants, only in the event that he died. An illegal job that he has been doing for a long time keeping it secret. This Kevin McKidd told the media:

“For better or worse, Owen is quite an impulsive man and has been for many years. He goes with his instincts, sometimes right and sometimes wrong. In this case, sitting in the front of the car, he sees the writing on the wall, and I think it was the right decision.

“It was very noble of him to do it. I love that about Owen. He’s got a lot of flaws as a man, like a lot of people, but in the end he has a good heart. I think what he’s doing with the veterans is all of his heart, putting himself in harm’s way, bending the rules, that’s the way they act”.

“Seeing these other veterans in so much pain, it’s been very hard for him morally to deal with it, but he goes with the heart of it.”

Although there was a glimmer of hope for Owen, on Grey’s Anatomy he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but the accident will also kick off more drama between him and Teddy. According to the star of the ABC medical drama, Owen just wants to get back to work and start doing good medicine, helping veterans and continuing that passion project.

Grey’s Anatomy fans should be assured that the theme of Owen helping veterans will be a central part of the plot in the remaining episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 18. This will no doubt be paving the way for a load of drama to come for the character, which began with the resignation of Cormac Hayes, who felt compromised upon learning Owen’s secret.