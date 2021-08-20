Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 To Cast Peter Gallagher

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy will feature Peter Gallagher in its main cast. The 66-year-old actor, who was recently seen on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, is expected to appear in several of the upcoming episodes of the ABC medical drama. The series even returns to the broadcaster’s schedule on September 30th.

In the plot, Gallagher will play surgeon Alan Hamilton, who unexpectedly reveals to Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) about his relationship with Ellis Gray (Kate Burton), the character’s deceased mother, in the past. In some way, this can shake the protagonist’s structures, mainly due to the traumas she carries since her death.

With the announcement that Kate Burton would also appear through some flashbacks in several episodes of the new season, possibly Ellis and Alan’s relationship will be addressed by the writers. Delving even deeper into Meredith’s emotions, season 18 promises to further explore her family relationships.

Although Ellis Gray died during Season 3 of the series, the last time Burton appeared in Grey’s Anatomy was in Season 15, during a dream sequence.

Grey’s Anatomy: Learn about the future of medical drama

Despite much speculation about the end of Grey’s Anatomy with season 17, the show was renewed on ABC. For now, there are no new rumors related to the subject, but certainly the public is eager to know if new stories will be explored at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

With the departure of several original cast members, only Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. remain, who have been actively involved in the narrative since the pilot episode. While Wilson plays surgeon Miranda Bailey, directing a few episodes over the seasons, Pickens Jr. is Richard Webber, the current chief of surgery chiefs.

Meanwhile, Peter Gallagher has several interesting characters under his belt, including Sandy Cohen from The OC. Other credits include series like Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC.

So don’t miss it! ABC’s medical drama airs the first episode of its 18th season on September 30th.