Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: The reaction of the characters after the fatal accident

The eighteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy has been taking our breath away thanks to its twists and turns, and with the recent promotional trailer for the ninth episode, we have all been perplexed especially by the fatal accident in which one of the important characters was involved. . Spoiler alert!

The fate of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) appears to be in jeopardy after the terrible accident in which he recently got involved. The return of Grey’s Anatomy will be seen again after the winter break for the Station 19 crossover, and of course, this ending left ABC fans with incredible suspense.

In the last episode, this story left us all with our hearts in hand, since it was hinted that Hunt could die, and since then, all the followers are investigating and making their respective theories. Likewise, the promotional trailer for Grey’s Anatomy and what will be seen in the following season shed some clues about Owen’s fate, when the show returns for the winter premiere crossover event.

Owen, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) were involved in the car accident. This potent trio had traveled to secure a donor heart for Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri).

But unfortunately, their plans did not go as planned, as the driver apparently suffered a stroke and died on the spot, leaving Hayes, Teddy and Owen on the edge of a cliff.

It was observed how Teddy got out of the car accident to bring Farouk his heart to the Gray Sloan Memorial. However, when Teddy exited the vehicle, the car fell through the depths of the cliff with Owen inside, thus it is hinted that the surgeon died with this sacrifice.

The trailer shows Ben Warren (Jason George) leading the team and he’s determined to save them. Then as Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) examines the cliff, someone says the drop is over 100 feet. Ben says there is “a civilian down” and a photo of a body bag appears. Later, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) says that someone “has no pulse.”