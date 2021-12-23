Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: The Drama’s Most Heartbreaking Breakup in 2021

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, being one of the most watched by millions of fans around the world. The series created by Shonda Rhimes, arrived at the end of October to its season 18 and said goodbye to 2021 with the eighth episode that was broadcast on Thursday, December 16 through the ABC broadcast network. (Spoilers for episodes 8 and 9)

The drama will return to fan screens on February 24, 2022. And when it arrives with Episode 9, it will finally define the fate of several of its characters, including Owen Hunt whose life is in danger, after the serious accident in which he was involved while returning to Gray Sloan with the heart that will be transplanted to his nephew Farouk, Megan’s son.

The ABC series premiered in 2005, and since then Grey’s Anatomy has featured a myriad of romantic stories in its narrative that have involved all of the characters and have ended in unimaginable ways. The loyal fans have witnessed that none of these couples has been free of complications, as it happens in any television drama. And therefore, some have been more intense than others with ruptures caused by any circumstance.

But, in episode 8 of the eighteenth installment of Grey’s Anatomy, the show presented the most devastating breakup of 2021. It was something that was seen coming, since the season 17 of the drama ended when Amelia rejected the marriage proposal that he made. Link, with whom he has two children.

On the most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Link was surprised when he went to the hospital to find Amelia to make a new love proposal that did not involve her marriage. But the devastating moment happened, when he saw her kissing her new love interest, Kai.

This scene will undoubtedly have consequences for Amelia and Link which will be presented when the medical drama returns in February of next year with episode 9 of season 18, as revealed by the photos that were shared this week. Although she told him that she loved him but did not want to marry, the relationship was not expected to end in this way, a breakup that could be described as the most heartbreaking Gray’s Anatomy left us in 2021.