Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: The drama could be preparing Miranda Bailey’s departure

Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, is currently airing its 18th season on the ABC broadcast network, and is planning to continue the story with an upcoming installment as it was recently renewed. Since it premiered in 2003, the series has kept three original cast members in its main cast, but one of them could leave soon.

The series that follows the lives of the Gray Sloan doctors and the interpersonal relationships between them and their patients, has been described as the drama of its genre with the highest audience in the entire history of television. Its success is not only due to the richness of its fantastic stories, but also to the acting quality of each of its characters.

And it is that speaking of the characters of Grey’s Anatomy, during his long career on the screen for the long-standing medical drama, a large number of them have walked. The vast majority fell by the wayside, and so far only three of those who appeared in the first season still appear developing their respective arcs.

However, as Grey’s Anatomy heads toward its 400th episode and the end of the second half of season 18, it looks like one of the original cast members won’t be making it to the next installment. According to a story featured in last Thursday’s episode titled Legacy, Dr. Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson, is being offered a job outside of the hospital.

In Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11, Miranda Bailey was shown interacting with Dr. Jordan Wright (Greg Tarzan Davis), one of the new medical residents who comes to Gray Sloan primarily out of admiration for the character. by Chandra Wilson. During her dialogue, she confessed to him that she had just been offered a job outside the hospital.

This week’s episode began with Bailey telling Dr. Jordan Wright that a friend from NASA called her to offer him a job to lead clinical training as they are researching innovative devices that will detect anomalies and spatial disorientation. In her conversation, she says that this job relates two things that she has dreamed of all her life, which are medicine and space. Does this mean that Miranda Bailey will leave Gray Sloan and Chandra Wilson will leave Grey’s Anatomy?

In the ABC drama, Bailey hasn’t made the decision, and she’s also not sure about leaving the hospital where she’s spent so much time as a medical professional. Therefore, it is unlikely that this job offer at NASA will force Bailey to leave Gray Sloan and Chandra Wilson to say goodbye to her role in Grey’s Anatomy. The actress assured Variety in 2020 that she’s not going anywhere. This explained:

“I always say until the wheels come off, I’ll be there [laughs]. I think there have been so many versions of when the show will end and how it will end that there is no official version at this time.”

“I keep showing up when they call me and tell me we’re going to do another one! I’d love to see the end of her I’d love to see the completion of that arc not just as a character but with the show but it’s all dictated by the story as always but what a great story it is to be able to say I was a starter and a runner-up, that’s a very good story.”