Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Returns In 2022

Grey’s Anatomy: Last Thursday (16), the audience watched the winter finale of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Throughout the 18×8 episode of ABC’s medical drama, major conflicts marked the production’s emotional outcome in 2021. Now, the network has announced when the show returns to its schedule.

The anxiety will be high, considering that the series starring Ellen Pompeo will only be back on February 24, 2022. As seen in the title “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”, trauma surgeon Owen Hunt (played by Kevin McKidd) ) is at great risk of death after the accident suffered by him, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Cormac (Richard Flood).

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff currently acts as showrunner for the episodes, which usually also have a few main cast members directing them. This is the case with Kevin McKidd, Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson, who were in charge of directing several times over the last few seasons.

Thus, we can only wait for the airing of the 18×9 episode in February 2022. Don’t miss it!