Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Release Date, Trailer and Episode 15 Plot

The last episodes of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy prepare to show another shocking story that will surprise all viewers, but this time it will be with Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) after learning some great news from Dr. Owen Hunt ( Kevin McKidd). However, this is the release date, trailer and plot of episode 15 where all these exciting events will take place.

First, let’s recall what happened in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 14, which aired on March 31 and was titled “Road Trippin’.” In this episode viewers saw Bailey trying to call Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for her surgeries scheduled for the day, but she had to cancel because she was quite sick and was spending time at home with her daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs). .

Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) also backed off because he wasn’t sure about continuing with the surgeries until he received the evaluation results from him. Which meant there was a shortage of doctors to perform the various surgeries at the hospital. However, Owen saw that Bailey was stressed about all the shortages and offered to take the Chief job for the day and handle the schedules and other work while she could step in and do some of those surgeries.

But after performing the various surgeries and helping Bailey, Owen was visited by a member of the accreditation board after several complaints were filed against the hospital’s residency program about long hours and more. At the end, we saw Owen break the news to Bailey that the council was looking to shut down the residency program, while he was hearing the news of her friend Meredith’s new project.

Plot of episode 15

Now, for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15, Meredith and Nick (Scott Speedman) will be seen joining hands to perform a rare surgery, while Bailey faces residency program reviews and the news seems to cause her a stir. heart attack from stress and worry.

Episode 15 Trailer

Release date

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 will be released this Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9 p.m. m. ET (Eastern Time in the United States) on the ABC television network. There are reportedly at least six chapters left for the medical drama to wrap up its season and take a break to prepare for the next installment.

In addition to the ABC television network, Grey’s Anatomy can also be enjoyed on the Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV platforms. While on Netflix, you must wait for the season to end in order to obtain the permits and broadcast each one of them.