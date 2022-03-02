Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Release Date, Trailer and Episode 10 Plot

ABC’s popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy continues to surprise all viewers with each installment, proving that they still have great ideas for the future of the show. However, Season 18 Episode 10 has many fans looking forward to what could happen between Link (played by Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington). But, this is what will happen in the next adventure Spoiler alert!

Release date

So far it has not been confirmed if the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will have another installment or if it will be the end of the program. However, continuing with the episode schedule of season 18 that has been airing its episodes weekly after the break for the Winter Olympics, episode 10 is set to be released on March 3, 2022.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10 Plot

During episode 9 of the medical drama, we got to see a lot of deaths and a lot of unexpected twists. One of the most shocking twists the series showed was the connection between Link and Jo. Although the two may have good chemistry, there are many complications in their union. On the other hand, fans were surprised by the resignation of Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) for his intention to return to Ireland. Apparently, the program is preparing for its last installment to continue with the constant departure of important characters.

However, episode 10 will likely look to delve deeper into Link and Jo’s relationship, especially after he was caught kissing Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). So now it will be interesting to see how the writers develop the relationship that they were trying to create with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). As well as Hayes’ resignation and his possible regret of leaving.

Trailer

A couple of days ago, the ABC television network revealed the trailer for episode 10 of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, exciting fans for what will be seen in the next installment. The preview shows that there will be a massive reveal of truths and confessions, and it will be more dramatic than usual, perhaps suggesting that the medical drama could come to an end very soon.

Currently, the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is being broadcast through various media, such as on the ABC platform itself or on Amazon Prime Video, where it can be seen with its subtitles the day after its launch on TV. While on Netflix, season 18 is not yet available.